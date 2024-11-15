High-Stakes Deception: The Fraud Case Involving Disha Patani's Father

In a shocking fraud case, Jagdish Singh Patani, father of actress Disha Patani, was reportedly swindled out of Rs 25 lakh. The accused, a group of five, promised Patani a coveted position within a government commission, according to police reports from Bareilly on Friday.

The FIR, filed at the Bareilly Kotwali police station, implicates individuals Shivendra Pratap Singh, Diwakar Garg, Acharya Jayaprakash, Preeti Garg, and an unidentified person. Charges include cheating, criminal intimidation, and extortion as authorities push forward with apprehending the suspects.

Jagdish Patani conveyed that the scheme was initiated by Shivendra Pratap Singh, a known acquaintance, who introduced him to others promising powerful political ties. Through persuasive discussions, they eventually collected Rs 25 lakh from Patani under false pretenses but later resorted to threats when refund demands were made.

