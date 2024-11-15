Left Menu

High-Stakes Deception: The Fraud Case Involving Disha Patani's Father

Jagdish Singh Patani, Disha Patani's father, was defrauded of Rs 25 lakh by individuals promising him a high-ranking government position. An FIR was filed against the accused, who leveraged political connections to gain Patani's trust, later resorting to threats when questioned about the promised job.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 15-11-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 23:59 IST
In a shocking fraud case, Jagdish Singh Patani, father of actress Disha Patani, was reportedly swindled out of Rs 25 lakh. The accused, a group of five, promised Patani a coveted position within a government commission, according to police reports from Bareilly on Friday.

The FIR, filed at the Bareilly Kotwali police station, implicates individuals Shivendra Pratap Singh, Diwakar Garg, Acharya Jayaprakash, Preeti Garg, and an unidentified person. Charges include cheating, criminal intimidation, and extortion as authorities push forward with apprehending the suspects.

Jagdish Patani conveyed that the scheme was initiated by Shivendra Pratap Singh, a known acquaintance, who introduced him to others promising powerful political ties. Through persuasive discussions, they eventually collected Rs 25 lakh from Patani under false pretenses but later resorted to threats when refund demands were made.

