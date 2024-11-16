Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Unexploded Shell Hits Italian Base in Lebanon

An unexploded artillery shell struck the base of the Italian contingent in the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani criticized Israeli actions and emphasized the importance of soldier safety. Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar promised an immediate investigation into the incident amid accusations from UNIFIL.

Italy has raised serious concerns after an unexploded artillery shell hit the base used by its contingent in the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon. In response, Israeli authorities have vowed to investigate the incident following a protest by Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

Tajani engaged in talks with his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Saar, stressing the importance of ensuring the safety of soldiers serving under the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). Italy's foreign ministry expressed severe disapproval of what it termed 'unacceptable' attacks.

Established by a U.N. Security Council resolution in 2006, the UN mission in southern Lebanon comprises 10,000 personnel. Its role is to monitor hostilities along the 'blue line' demarcation. Accusations have been directed at the Israel Defense Forces for targeting UNIFIL bases amidst escalating tensions with Hezbollah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

