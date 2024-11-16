Russian Air Defenses Repel Ukrainian Drone Onslaught

In a significant escalation of hostilities, Russian air defense units successfully intercepted numerous Ukrainian drones across various regions. Many of these incidents occurred in the strategically vital Kursk region, the site of a major Ukrainian military incursion in August.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, air defenses downed 15 drones in the Kursk region, a critical area located on the Ukrainian border. Additionally, the ministry reported the interception of one drone each in the Bryansk and Lipetsk regions, both border areas, indicating a concentrated effort to mitigate cross-border threats.

Further drone activity was reported in the Oryol region, with local leadership describing damage in the Belgorod region, another frequent target on the Ukrainian border. Despite the damage, no casualties have been reported, underscoring the heightened state of alert in these border regions.

