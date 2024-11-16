Left Menu

Modi Asserts Shift in Terror Dynamics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized a shift where terrorists no longer feel safe in their homes, unlike the past when terrorism instilled fear among Indian citizens. While addressing the HT Leadership Summit, Modi reflected on the 26/11 Mumbai attack, asserting that times have changed significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2024 11:54 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 11:50 IST
Modi Asserts Shift in Terror Dynamics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/@narendramodi) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted a pivotal shift in the fight against terrorism, asserting that terrorists now feel unsafe in their own homes. This remark came during his keynote address at the HT Leadership Summit, where he drew a stark comparison with previous eras.

Reflecting on past events, Modi revisited the 26/11 Mumbai attack, an incident that had left citizens feeling vulnerable and fearful. He mentioned attending an exhibition showcasing reports on the attack, underscoring the gravity of those times.

Modi's statement suggests that the current government has made significant strides in combatting terrorism, reversing roles to instill a sense of insecurity among the perpetrators, thus changing the landscape of national security in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024