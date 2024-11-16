Modi Asserts Shift in Terror Dynamics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted a pivotal shift in the fight against terrorism, asserting that terrorists now feel unsafe in their own homes. This remark came during his keynote address at the HT Leadership Summit, where he drew a stark comparison with previous eras.

Reflecting on past events, Modi revisited the 26/11 Mumbai attack, an incident that had left citizens feeling vulnerable and fearful. He mentioned attending an exhibition showcasing reports on the attack, underscoring the gravity of those times.

Modi's statement suggests that the current government has made significant strides in combatting terrorism, reversing roles to instill a sense of insecurity among the perpetrators, thus changing the landscape of national security in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)