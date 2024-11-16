Supreme Court Upholds Vedanta Plant Closure in Thoothukudi

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court has dismissed Vedanta Group's review plea concerning the closure of its controversial copper smelting plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

The plant has remained non-operational since May 2018, following allegations of pollution and a tragic protest that resulted in the deaths of 13 people.

The court's recent order, authored on October 22, reinforced the 2018 decision that prioritized the health and welfare of the area's residents over industrial activity, further denying any grounds for review.

