Delhi Assembly Unveils CAG Report on Air Pollution, DTC Losses Ignite Heated Debate

The Delhi Assembly will dedicate two days to scrutinize the CAG report on 'Prevention of Air Pollution from Vehicles,' set to be presented on April 1. Speaker Vijender Gupta announced the discussion, emphasizing the Assembly's authority to address any past corruption, if uncovered.

According to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the report reveals substantial financial losses incurred by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) during the previous Aam Aadmi Party administration. Allegations include a total loss of Rs 70,471 crore, with operational losses accounting for Rs 14,198 crore.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Gupta has recommended the report be sent to the Public Accounts Committee, aiming to transform DTC into a revenue generator. A detailed examination by the Committee on Government Undertakings is anticipated, ensuring accountability and rectification of management issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)