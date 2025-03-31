Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Unveils CAG Report on Air Pollution, DTC Losses Ignite Heated Debate

The Delhi Assembly is set for a two-day discussion on the CAG report addressing vehicular air pollution, amid allegations of DTC mismanagement under previous governance. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlights losses amounting to Rs 70,471 crore. The report is referred to the Committee on Government Undertakings for review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 20:23 IST
Delhi Assembly Unveils CAG Report on Air Pollution, DTC Losses Ignite Heated Debate
Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Assembly will dedicate two days to scrutinize the CAG report on 'Prevention of Air Pollution from Vehicles,' set to be presented on April 1. Speaker Vijender Gupta announced the discussion, emphasizing the Assembly's authority to address any past corruption, if uncovered.

According to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the report reveals substantial financial losses incurred by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) during the previous Aam Aadmi Party administration. Allegations include a total loss of Rs 70,471 crore, with operational losses accounting for Rs 14,198 crore.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Gupta has recommended the report be sent to the Public Accounts Committee, aiming to transform DTC into a revenue generator. A detailed examination by the Committee on Government Undertakings is anticipated, ensuring accountability and rectification of management issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025