Unrest in Manipur: Security Forces Strive to Restore Order Amid Violence

Security forces are working to restore peace in Manipur after recent violence. Suspected militants attacked a police station, leading to deaths and abductions. The Home Ministry urged residents to maintain peace, while the Armed Forces Special Powers Act was reimposed in six areas to maintain order.

Updated: 16-11-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 15:00 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

The Union Home Ministry has instructed all security forces in Manipur to take decisive measures aimed at reinstating order and peace in the state. Recent days have seen a fragile security landscape, prompting the deployment of additional forces and strategic directives from the government.

Violence flared in the region last Monday when 11 suspected militants were killed in an exchange of fire following an attack on a police station and an adjoining CRPF camp in Manipur's Jiribam district. The next day, six civilians were abducted by armed militants from the same area.

In response, the Home Ministry stated that strict action would ensue against any acts of violence or disruption, with significant cases being handed over to the NIA for in-depth investigation. To further ensure law and order, the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act was reimposed on Thursday in six police station areas following a recent surge in violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

