Left Menu

Road Rage Escalates into Armed Assault on UP Minister's Security

In an alarming road rage incident on the Gwalior-Jhansi highway, Madhya Pradesh police arrested a man for attacking UP minister Manohar Lal's security officer and snatching his pistol. The altercation stemmed from an argument over highway traffic, but the minister was not targeted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 16-11-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 15:06 IST
Road Rage Escalates into Armed Assault on UP Minister's Security
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident of road rage, the Madhya Pradesh police have apprehended a suspect involved in the assault on a security officer of Uttar Pradesh Minister, Manohar Lal. The suspect and his associates allegedly snatched the officer's pistol following a confrontation on the Gwalior-Jhansi highway.

The altercation occurred near Jaurasi village when the UP minister's vehicle got entangled in a traffic jam caused by an accident. Attempting to bypass the congestion, the minister’s staff engaged in a heated argument with a biker, which escalated into a physical attack, resulting in another staff member being beaten.

Authorities successfully recovered the stolen firearm and have charged 15 individuals in connection with the incident. One suspect, identified as Bunty Yadav, has been arrested, as further investigations into the incident continue. Notably, police confirm that the minister himself was not targeted in the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024