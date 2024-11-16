Road Rage Escalates into Armed Assault on UP Minister's Security

In a shocking incident of road rage, the Madhya Pradesh police have apprehended a suspect involved in the assault on a security officer of Uttar Pradesh Minister, Manohar Lal. The suspect and his associates allegedly snatched the officer's pistol following a confrontation on the Gwalior-Jhansi highway.

The altercation occurred near Jaurasi village when the UP minister's vehicle got entangled in a traffic jam caused by an accident. Attempting to bypass the congestion, the minister’s staff engaged in a heated argument with a biker, which escalated into a physical attack, resulting in another staff member being beaten.

Authorities successfully recovered the stolen firearm and have charged 15 individuals in connection with the incident. One suspect, identified as Bunty Yadav, has been arrested, as further investigations into the incident continue. Notably, police confirm that the minister himself was not targeted in the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)