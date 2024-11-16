Family Feud Turns Fatal: Property Dispute Leads to Murder

A shocking murder unfolded in Rautapur Kala village when a property dispute allegedly led a woman, Shashi Mishra, and her relatives to commit the heinous act. According to police, the 65-year-old victim, Ramsevak, was struck with a heavy object while asleep at home.

Additional Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Awasthi stated that investigations revealed the familial tensions, particularly between Shashi Mishra and Ramsevak, who often clashed over property matters. It's believed Shashi feared he might bestow his estate upon his daughter.

The police probe unearthed incriminating evidence, involving phone calls and confession from the accused. Consequently, Shashi, along with Subodh and Shatrughan Mishra, faces murder charges and has been jailed pending further legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)