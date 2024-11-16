Left Menu

G7 Leaders Reaffirm Strong Stance Against Russia’s Actions

The G7 leaders reiterated their commitment to imposing significant costs on Russia through sanctions and other measures in response to its invasion of Ukraine. They pledged continued support for Kyiv, emphasizing Russia's role as an obstacle to peace. Italy holds the 2024 G7 presidency.

The leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) major democracies have reiterated their strong commitment to holding Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine. On Saturday, they pledged to continue imposing severe economic sanctions, export controls, and other measures against Moscow.

A joint statement released emphasized that Russia is the sole barrier to achieving a just and lasting peace, especially as the thousandth day of the ongoing conflict approaches. The G7, comprising the United States, Canada, Japan, France, Germany, Britain, and Italy, declared its unwavering support for Ukraine.

Italy, which will assume the rotating presidency of the G7 in 2024, highlighted the unity among these nations in imposing severe costs on Russia and standing firmly by Kyiv in its struggle.

