Raising the Shield: Protecting Media Professionals

Journalists across Rajasthan expressed growing concern about the increasing attacks against media professionals. A collective of reporters, led by the Pink City Press Club, has appealed to the state government to develop a protective legislative framework. Their assembly comes after recent assaults on PTI video reporter Ajeet Singh Shekhawat and cameraman Dharmendra Kumar in Tonk.

During the meeting in Jaipur, club officials and participating journalists condemned such violence, urging the enactment of laws aimed at safeguarding their safety. Veerendra Rathore, club president, emphasized the ongoing threats journalists face, particularly during volatile events. The club plans to advocate for a comprehensive protection bill by reaching out to key government figures.

The call for unity within the journalistic community resounded throughout the meeting, with former club president L L Sharma highlighting the necessity of ensuring a secure working environment for media professionals. As efforts to finalize a formal representation continue, the journalists remain determined to bolster the safety and integrity of their profession.

(With inputs from agencies.)