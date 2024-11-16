Left Menu

Assam CM Advocates Police Reform for Public Trust

Assam's Chief Minister calls for police reform following an incident involving police brutality against a delivery boy. The officer responsible has been suspended, highlighting the need for accountability and compassion in policing. The state police is urged to transform into a respectful force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 16-11-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 19:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant call for change, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the need for police reform, urging the force to prioritize dignity and respect when serving the public. This follows an unfortunate incident where excessive force was used against a food delivery boy.

The case in question involved a student and delivery boy who mistakenly entered a restricted area in Guwahati and faced assault by an officer from the Panbazar police station. The incident, captured on video, quickly spread across social media, sparking public outrage.

In response, Officer-in-Charge Bhargav Borbora has been suspended, and a departmental inquiry is underway. Meanwhile, police continue heightened patrols as ULFA's Protest Day approaches, aiming to prevent potential violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

