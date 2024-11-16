Assam CM Advocates Police Reform for Public Trust

In a significant call for change, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the need for police reform, urging the force to prioritize dignity and respect when serving the public. This follows an unfortunate incident where excessive force was used against a food delivery boy.

The case in question involved a student and delivery boy who mistakenly entered a restricted area in Guwahati and faced assault by an officer from the Panbazar police station. The incident, captured on video, quickly spread across social media, sparking public outrage.

In response, Officer-in-Charge Bhargav Borbora has been suspended, and a departmental inquiry is underway. Meanwhile, police continue heightened patrols as ULFA's Protest Day approaches, aiming to prevent potential violence.

