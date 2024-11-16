Left Menu

Transparency in Audits: Strengthening Indian Democracy

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the importance of a transparent audit system in strengthening democracy and fostering development. During the 'Audit Diwas' event, he highlighted fiscal discipline, the role of opposition in oversight, and international interest in India's auditing practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 19:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla underscored the significance of a robust and transparent audit system as a cornerstone of democracy and national development during the 'Audit Diwas' event in New Delhi.

He emphasized that a strong audit framework ensures fiscal discipline and monetary responsibility, critical for the proper utilization of parliamentary funds allocated for various schemes.

Birla noted the practice of appointing a senior opposition member as head of the Public Accounts Committee as pivotal in maintaining democratic integrity. He highlighted the international attention India's auditing practices garner, with officials worldwide coming to observe and learn from the system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

