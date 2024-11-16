Court Clears MP Ravindra Waikar in Controversial Hotel Case
A court has accepted a police closure report exonerating Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Waikar in a case concerning alleged illegal construction of a luxury hotel in Mumbai. The complaint, which led to charges of cheating and conspiracy, was deemed based on incomplete information, resulting in a police C-summary report indicating a lack of evidence.
- Country:
- India
A local court has approved a police closure report in a case against Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Waikar concerning the alleged illegal construction of a luxury hotel in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area.
Judge S R Nimse of the Girgaum court confirmed the closure on November 15, but details of the ruling are not yet accessible. Police claim the complaint filed was based on 'incomplete information and misunderstanding', prompting the C-summary report announcement.
The issue arose from purported approvals Waikar obtained for using a plot reserved for a public garden to construct a five-star hotel, a claim made during the tenure of Maharashtra's former Minister between 2014-2019.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Arizona Voter Glitch Sparks Legal Battle Amid Election Tensions
Kolkata Police Crackdown on Illegal Firecrackers During Festivities
Kithure Kindiki Sworn In Amid Political Legal Struggles in Kenya
Crackdown on Illegal Firecrackers in Kolkata: Over 600 Arrested
Taiwan Cracks Down on Illegal Firearm Sales Amid Rising Concerns