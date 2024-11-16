Court Clears MP Ravindra Waikar in Controversial Hotel Case

A local court has approved a police closure report in a case against Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Waikar concerning the alleged illegal construction of a luxury hotel in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area.

Judge S R Nimse of the Girgaum court confirmed the closure on November 15, but details of the ruling are not yet accessible. Police claim the complaint filed was based on 'incomplete information and misunderstanding', prompting the C-summary report announcement.

The issue arose from purported approvals Waikar obtained for using a plot reserved for a public garden to construct a five-star hotel, a claim made during the tenure of Maharashtra's former Minister between 2014-2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)