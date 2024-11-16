Kerala High Court Mandates Government Approval for Foreign Surveys in India

The Kerala High Court has ruled that foreign entities must acquire permission from the central government before conducting surveys in India. This decision came in light of a plea involving the Indian company, Taylor Nelson Sofres (TNS) PLC, which carried out a survey in 2010 for Princeton Survey Research Associates (PSRA) based in the US.

The survey, conducted in Thiruvananthapuram, was accused of potentially upsetting the Muslim community's sentiments, leading to criminal proceedings against TNS. Justice P V Kunhikrishnan highlighted that unchecked surveys could compromise national security and religious harmony.

The court also deemed the state police's investigation insufficient, recommending further scrutiny by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. PSRA claimed the survey was part of a multinational project, 'Green Wave 12,' intended to foster understanding of global traditions and values.

(With inputs from agencies.)