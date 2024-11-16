Left Menu

Tragedy in Banka: Family Succumbs to Financial Pressure

A tragic incident in Banka district, Bihar, claimed the lives of Kanhai Mahto, his wife, and their son after they allegedly consumed poison due to financial distress. Mahto had borrowed significantly from finance companies, leading to constant pressure from recovery agents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banka(Bihar) | Updated: 16-11-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 20:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Bihar's Banka district, where Kanhai Mahto, along with his wife and minor son, reportedly took their own lives over financial strains, according to police sources on Saturday.

Senior officials have indicated that financial distress fueled this drastic decision. The event transpired in Balua village, under the Amarpur Police Station, where Mahto, aged 40, ingested poison late Friday, subsequently compelling his wife Geeta, 35, and their children to do the same, as reported by SHO Pankaj Kumar Jha.

Tragically, Kanhai Mahto was declared dead on arrival at a Bhagalpur hospital. His wife and son succumbed to the poison during treatment, while their daughter remains critically ill in the ICU. Financial woes allegedly stemmed from a Rs 20 lakh debt accrued from various finance companies, which intensified following demands from recovery agents. Authorities await a family member's statement to file a formal case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

