Elizabeth Truss Advocates for Reform and UK-India Relations

Former British PM Elizabeth Truss advocates for significant reforms in the UK, citing the need for a movement similar to Trump's 'MAGA' in America. She emphasizes strengthening UK-India relations amid a shifting global power dynamic and values India's role as a leading democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 20:25 IST
Elizabeth Truss, the former British Prime Minister, emphasized the need for transformative reforms in the UK akin to movements seen in the United States. Speaking at the HT Leadership Summit 2024, she underscored the necessity to revamp Britain's powerful bureaucracy to facilitate significant changes.

Truss highlighted the potential benefits of UK-India relations, stressing the importance of finalizing a free-trade agreement. With India being the largest democracy, she believes the partnership offers vast opportunities in technology, defense, and agriculture, crucial for both nations in the evolving geopolitical landscape.

Addressing global power shifts, Truss warned of increasing authoritarian influences and distinguished India as a pivotal player advocating democracy and rule of law. She contended that the UK must align with democratic powers like India to counter challenges posed by rising authoritarian regimes.

