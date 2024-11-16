Elizabeth Truss Advocates for Reform and UK-India Relations

Elizabeth Truss, the former British Prime Minister, emphasized the need for transformative reforms in the UK akin to movements seen in the United States. Speaking at the HT Leadership Summit 2024, she underscored the necessity to revamp Britain's powerful bureaucracy to facilitate significant changes.

Truss highlighted the potential benefits of UK-India relations, stressing the importance of finalizing a free-trade agreement. With India being the largest democracy, she believes the partnership offers vast opportunities in technology, defense, and agriculture, crucial for both nations in the evolving geopolitical landscape.

Addressing global power shifts, Truss warned of increasing authoritarian influences and distinguished India as a pivotal player advocating democracy and rule of law. She contended that the UK must align with democratic powers like India to counter challenges posed by rising authoritarian regimes.

