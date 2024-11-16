Sukhdev Singh Takes Oath as HPRCA Member

Left Menu

Sukhdev Singh, a retired state administrative officer, was sworn in as a member of the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog. The oath was administered by HPCRA Chairman Rajiv Kumar in a formal ceremony. This appointment comes following the dissolution of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission due to a major scandal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 16-11-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 20:26 IST
Sukhdev Singh, a retired officer from the state administrative services, was officially sworn in as a member of the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) on Saturday. The ceremony, led by HPCRA Chairman Rajiv Kumar, took place in the presence of high-ranking district and Aayog officials.

Singh, who previously held various administrative roles across districts and departments in Himachal Pradesh, accepted his new position after a distinguished career in public service. His appointment to the HPRCA follows his retirement and seeks to bring experienced oversight to the commission.

The HPRCA was established to replace the troubled Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, which was disbanded after a significant examination scandal last December. The scandal saw a senior assistant being apprehended with an illicit exam paper and a substantial amount of cash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

