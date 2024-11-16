Rajapalayam Incident: Police Assault Goes Viral

Seven individuals have been apprehended for the brazen assault on two police head constables in Rajapalayam, following a shocking incident that unfolded near a local bar. The constables were on night patrol when they attempted to disperse a group of inebriated men.

The situation escalated rapidly as a group surrounded the officers, snatching their batons and launching a vicious attack, as depicted in a viral video circulating on social media. In the footage, one officer is seen being beaten mercilessly while his colleague's intervention is met with similar violence.

The alarming incident, which took place on Friday night, has prompted a widespread manhunt for two additional suspects who remain at large. The police duo was ultimately rescued by a backup team, but the attack has raised concerns over the safety of law enforcement on patrol.

(With inputs from agencies.)