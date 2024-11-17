South Korea and Japan Strengthen Trilateral Ties with the U.S.

In a significant diplomatic move, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba agreed to bolster trilateral cooperation with Washington. This agreement comes in the wake of the incoming U.S. administration under President-elect Donald Trump.

The high-profile meeting between the two leaders occurred on the fringes of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Lima, Peru. During their discussions, both leaders underscored the importance of their partnership in maintaining regional stability.

Yoon and Ishiba also voiced grave concerns about the military alliance between Russia and North Korea, which includes the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia. This development poses new challenges for the regions' security dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)