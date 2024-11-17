Security Breach: Flash Bombs Target Netanyahu's Residence
Flash bombs were fired at Benjamin Netanyahu's home in Caesarea. The Israeli Prime Minister wasn't present, and no damage occurred. Officials like Israel Katz and Isaac Herzog condemned the act, labeling it a red line crossing. Previous drone incidents add to security concerns.
Two flash bombs were fired towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home in Caesarea on Saturday, landing in the garden, according to police. The Prime Minister and his family were not present, and no damage was reported.
Defence Minister Israel Katz stated the attack crossed "all red lines," highlighting ongoing threats from Iran and internal risks. Katz urged security and judicial bodies to act.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog condemned the incident, noting an investigation is ongoing. Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir labeled it another "red line". In previous incidents, a drone targeted Netanyahu's residence, amid rising tensions with Hezbollah on the border.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Netanyahu
- Israel
- flash bomb
- security breach
- incident
- Caesarea
- Iran
- Israel Katz
- Hezbollah
- red line
ALSO READ
Blazing Diwali: Pune's Firefighters Battle 35 Incidents on Lakshmi Puja Day
Blazes in Mumbai: Back-to-Back Fire Incidents Rock Goregaon and Andheri
AFC Recognizes Mohun Bagan's Pullout as Force Majeure in Iranian Matches
Rajnath Singh Asserts No Security Lapse Amid Rising Terror Incidents in J&K
US says Iranian-American journalist believed to be held by Iran, reports AP.