Security Breach: Flash Bombs Target Netanyahu's Residence

Two flash bombs were fired towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home in Caesarea on Saturday, landing in the garden, according to police. The Prime Minister and his family were not present, and no damage was reported.

Defence Minister Israel Katz stated the attack crossed "all red lines," highlighting ongoing threats from Iran and internal risks. Katz urged security and judicial bodies to act.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog condemned the incident, noting an investigation is ongoing. Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir labeled it another "red line". In previous incidents, a drone targeted Netanyahu's residence, amid rising tensions with Hezbollah on the border.

