Gold Seizure Amid Maharashtra Election Code Enforcement

In a significant enforcement of the election model code of conduct, poll authorities have confiscated gold valued at Rs 14.5 crore in Nagpur. The seizure comes as Maharashtra prepares for its assembly polls on November 20.

The gold, consisting of ornaments and biscuits, was being transported by Sequel Logistics, a Gujarat-based firm. It was detected and apprehended by a flying surveillance team on Saturday. The shipment had arrived by air in Nagpur on Thursday, with the intention to send it to Amravati before being stopped en route.

According to an official, the vehicle was intercepted during its travel from Ambazari Lake to Wadi, resulting in the gold being taken to Ambazari police station. Initial investigation revealed that Sequel Logistics did not possess the necessary permissions from the Election Commission to transport the substantial quantity of gold during the election period. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)