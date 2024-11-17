Left Menu

Jharkhand's Highest Honor Named After Legendary Heroes

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the state will name its highest award 'Bhagwan Birsa Munda-Bhagwan Sido Kanho'. This decision, symbolizing the recognition of local heroes, will be made during the first cabinet meeting of the JMM-led government, if elected, celebrating Jharkhand's martyrs.

Ranchi | Updated: 17-11-2024 09:04 IST
  Country:
  India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has declared that the state's preeminent award will be named 'Bhagwan Birsa Munda-Bhagwan Sido Kanho', in tribute to legendary local figures.

The decision is set to be finalized at the inaugural cabinet meeting, should the JMM-led coalition win governance.

In a statement posted on social media, Soren celebrated the centenary contributions of Jharkhand's martyrs, emphasizing their timeless legacy. He rallied support with a call of pride for the state's identity: 'Jai Jharkhand'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

