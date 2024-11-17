Left Menu

Odisha's Inclusive Initiative: Sanitary Machines Installed at Loka Seva Bhawan

Sanitary napkin vending and disposal machines have been installed at the Odisha state secretariat, Loka Seva Bhawan. Inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, this initiative aims at enhancing women's hygiene and promoting an inclusive workplace environment through accessible facilities and active engagement with women employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-11-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 10:30 IST
In a significant move towards inclusivity and hygiene, sanitary napkin vending and disposal machines have been installed at Odisha's state secretariat, Loka Seva Bhawan. The initiative was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, heralding a progressive step in workplace facilities for women.

The machines have been strategically placed in locations such as the ladies' toilet complex adjacent to the central lift lobby on the second floor and the ladies' common room, prioritizing convenience and ease of access for both employees and visitors. The government plans to extend these facilities to all washrooms shortly, enhancing accessibility and promoting a sanitary environment.

Deputy Chief Minister Parida further engaged with women employees, discussing their concerns and the government's commitment to a safe, healthy, and supportive work atmosphere. Parida also reviewed the creche facilities on-site, identifying the need for more space. A proposal to meet this need will be finalized soon.

