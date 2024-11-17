Unrest in Imphal: Political Residences Under Siege
In Imphal Valley, mobs set fire to the homes of several BJP lawmakers and a Congress MLA amid protests over the killing of women and children. Protests were quelled with tear gas as curfews and internet suspensions were enforced. Meanwhile, the situation remains tense but stable.
- Country:
- India
In an escalation of violence in Imphal Valley, agitated mobs set ablaze the residences of several prominent political figures, including BJP lawmakers and a Congress MLA. This unrest comes in response to the killing of three women and children each by militants in Jiribam district.
On Saturday night, protests surged despite an indefinite curfew being imposed. Security forces intervened to prevent the protesters from reaching the ancestral home of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, employing tear gas and rubber bullets in their efforts.
The situation grew increasingly tense across Imphal, with widespread damage reported, prompting increased security measures and an indefinite internet suspension. Civil leaders are demanding urgent military action to halt the violence escalating in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
National Guard on Alert Amid Election Violence Fears
Delhi Lawyers Declare Strike Over Ghaziabad Court Violence
Peace Urged as Ontario Sikh Council Condemns Violence Outside Brampton Temple
Congressman Slams Canada Over Anti-Hindu Violence
Cries for Justice: Addressing West Bengal's Gender-Based Violence Crisis