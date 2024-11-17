Left Menu

Unrest in Imphal: Political Residences Under Siege

In Imphal Valley, mobs set fire to the homes of several BJP lawmakers and a Congress MLA amid protests over the killing of women and children. Protests were quelled with tear gas as curfews and internet suspensions were enforced. Meanwhile, the situation remains tense but stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 17-11-2024 11:44 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 11:44 IST
Unrest in Imphal: Political Residences Under Siege
  • Country:
  • India

In an escalation of violence in Imphal Valley, agitated mobs set ablaze the residences of several prominent political figures, including BJP lawmakers and a Congress MLA. This unrest comes in response to the killing of three women and children each by militants in Jiribam district.

On Saturday night, protests surged despite an indefinite curfew being imposed. Security forces intervened to prevent the protesters from reaching the ancestral home of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, employing tear gas and rubber bullets in their efforts.

The situation grew increasingly tense across Imphal, with widespread damage reported, prompting increased security measures and an indefinite internet suspension. Civil leaders are demanding urgent military action to halt the violence escalating in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024