Unrest in Imphal: Political Residences Under Siege

In an escalation of violence in Imphal Valley, agitated mobs set ablaze the residences of several prominent political figures, including BJP lawmakers and a Congress MLA. This unrest comes in response to the killing of three women and children each by militants in Jiribam district.

On Saturday night, protests surged despite an indefinite curfew being imposed. Security forces intervened to prevent the protesters from reaching the ancestral home of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, employing tear gas and rubber bullets in their efforts.

The situation grew increasingly tense across Imphal, with widespread damage reported, prompting increased security measures and an indefinite internet suspension. Civil leaders are demanding urgent military action to halt the violence escalating in the region.

