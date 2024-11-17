Youth Apprehended with Over Rs 51 lakh in Fake Currency in Thane

A 19-year-old man was apprehended in Mira Road, Thane, for allegedly holding counterfeit Indian currency worth Rs 51.76 lakh, according to the police.

Identified as Aryan Mansukhbai Jabucha from Gujarat's Bhavnagar, he was captured by the MBVV police's crime branch on November 15 after receiving a tip-off.

Police seized 10,352 fake Rs 500 denomination notes from Jabucha. Assistant Commissioner Madan Ballal confirmed that investigations are focusing on the counterfeit notes' origin and intended distribution.

