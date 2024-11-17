Left Menu

Youth Apprehended with Over Rs 51 lakh in Fake Currency in Thane

Authorities in Mira Road, Thane, arrested Aryan Mansukhbai Jabucha, 19, for allegedly possessing counterfeit Indian currency with a face value of Rs 51.76 lakh. The Police's crime branch seized these notes on November 15. An investigation is ongoing to trace the origin and intended recipients of the fake currency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 17-11-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 15:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old man was apprehended in Mira Road, Thane, for allegedly holding counterfeit Indian currency worth Rs 51.76 lakh, according to the police.

Identified as Aryan Mansukhbai Jabucha from Gujarat's Bhavnagar, he was captured by the MBVV police's crime branch on November 15 after receiving a tip-off.

Police seized 10,352 fake Rs 500 denomination notes from Jabucha. Assistant Commissioner Madan Ballal confirmed that investigations are focusing on the counterfeit notes' origin and intended distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

