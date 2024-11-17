Fact Check: Viral Video Misrepresents Indonesian Roads as Sriperumbudur's

A misleading video clip purporting to show poorly maintained roads in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai, has been debunked by the Tamil Nadu government. The state's Fact Check Unit confirmed the footage was actually shot in Indonesia and not India.

The video was posted on social media, sparking misinformed discussions and claims about infrastructure in Tamil Nadu. The authorities swiftly moved to correct the misinformation, citing specific markers on the road as evidence of its true origin.

With the clip falsely presented as local, the government has issued a public appeal to refrain from spreading such rumors, highlighting the 79th Indonesian independence day markings found on the road as critical proof of the video's actual location.

(With inputs from agencies.)