Fact Check: Viral Video Misrepresents Indonesian Roads as Sriperumbudur's

A misleading video clip claiming to show pothole-ridden roads in Sriperumbudur, India, is debunked by the Tamil Nadu Fact Check Unit. The footage was actually filmed in Indonesia, indicated by road markings related to Indonesia's independence day. Authorities urge public not to spread rumors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-11-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 18:06 IST
  • India

A misleading video clip purporting to show poorly maintained roads in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai, has been debunked by the Tamil Nadu government. The state's Fact Check Unit confirmed the footage was actually shot in Indonesia and not India.

The video was posted on social media, sparking misinformed discussions and claims about infrastructure in Tamil Nadu. The authorities swiftly moved to correct the misinformation, citing specific markers on the road as evidence of its true origin.

With the clip falsely presented as local, the government has issued a public appeal to refrain from spreading such rumors, highlighting the 79th Indonesian independence day markings found on the road as critical proof of the video's actual location.

(With inputs from agencies.)

