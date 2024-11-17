Israeli Strike in Beirut Claims Hezbollah Media Chief

An Israeli airstrike targeted a building in Beirut's Ras al-Nabaa district on Sunday, killing Hezbollah's media relations chief Mohammad Afif, according to Lebanese security sources. The Israeli military offered no comment, and Hezbollah has yet to confirm the casualty.

The area, home to many refugees displaced from southern Beirut suburbs due to Israeli bombings, was not issued an evacuation warning prior to the strike. Reports indicate the strike hit the Ba'ath Party's office, where Afif was located. Footage showed severe damage with collapsed floors while civil defense teams responded on site.

Afif, who managed Hezbollah's Al-Manar television and was a media advisor to former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, played a key role amid rising tensions. On Nov. 11, he stated that Israeli troops had failed to secure any Lebanese territory, emphasizing Hezbollah's readiness to engage in prolonged conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)