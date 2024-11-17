Army Recruitment Drive Sparks Enthusiasm in J&K Border Districts

An army recruitment rally witnessed participation from over 26,000 young individuals in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, marking a significant response after a five-year gap. The event, aimed at filling roles like soldier general duty, clerks, and tradesmen, is part of efforts to engage the youth in national service.

At the same time, a parallel rally attracted 12,000 aspirants in Doda district. Local officials have applauded these initiatives for addressing unemployment issues and nurturing a sense of pride among young participants eager to serve the nation.

The rallies, organized with adherence to safety protocols, offer a transparent selection process, involving physical tests and medical examinations. This drive underscores the army's commitment to involving local communities in its recruitment efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)