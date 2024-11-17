Left Menu

Army Recruitment Drive Sparks Enthusiasm in J&K Border Districts

Over 26,000 young individuals thronged an army recruitment rally in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, while 12,000 participated in Doda. The rallies aim to fill vacancies in soldier general duty, clerks, and tradesmen roles. The events have been praised for offering job opportunities and fostering patriotism among the youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Poonch/Jammu | Updated: 17-11-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 18:20 IST
An army recruitment rally witnessed participation from over 26,000 young individuals in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, marking a significant response after a five-year gap. The event, aimed at filling roles like soldier general duty, clerks, and tradesmen, is part of efforts to engage the youth in national service.

At the same time, a parallel rally attracted 12,000 aspirants in Doda district. Local officials have applauded these initiatives for addressing unemployment issues and nurturing a sense of pride among young participants eager to serve the nation.

The rallies, organized with adherence to safety protocols, offer a transparent selection process, involving physical tests and medical examinations. This drive underscores the army's commitment to involving local communities in its recruitment efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

