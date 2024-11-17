Explosion Chaos: LPG Cylinder Blast Injures Dozens in Madhya Pradesh

A devastating incident unfolded in Chhatarpur district, Madhya Pradesh, as an LPG cylinder explosion left over 20 individuals injured, according to local police reports.

The explosion occurred on a hand cart selling patties in Bijawar, approximately 38 kilometers from the district headquarters. The intense blast was allegedly caused by heat building up in the cylinder, stated Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Shashank Jain.

While over 20 injuries were initially reported with victims rushed to the district hospital, Bijawar MLA Rajesh Shukla later suggested the number of injured persons could be as high as 35.

