Explosion Chaos: LPG Cylinder Blast Injures Dozens in Madhya Pradesh
A devastating LPG cylinder blast injured over 20 individuals in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. The explosion occurred on a hand cart selling patties, leading to immediate hospitalizations. While initial reports suggested around 20 injuries, local MLA Rajesh Shukla stated the number could be as high as 35.
A devastating incident unfolded in Chhatarpur district, Madhya Pradesh, as an LPG cylinder explosion left over 20 individuals injured, according to local police reports.
The explosion occurred on a hand cart selling patties in Bijawar, approximately 38 kilometers from the district headquarters. The intense blast was allegedly caused by heat building up in the cylinder, stated Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Shashank Jain.
While over 20 injuries were initially reported with victims rushed to the district hospital, Bijawar MLA Rajesh Shukla later suggested the number of injured persons could be as high as 35.
(With inputs from agencies.)
