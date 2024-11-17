Unrest Erupts in Manipur: Arrests, Arson, and Ethnic Tensions

In the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, a wave of unrest has resulted in the arrest of 23 people following the ransacking and arson of homes belonging to lawmakers and ministers. This comes in defiance of a curfew, as hundreds protested against recent violent killings.

The violence, marking the second consecutive day of unrest, has led to a tense standoff in Imphal, the state capital. Authorities report that the situation remains unpredictable despite a temporary calm. The police, facing a volatile crowd, resorted to firing tear gas, resulting in injuries to eight individuals.

An indefinite curfew was initiated on Saturday with internet and mobile services suspended after protestors targeted the residences of multiple lawmakers, including Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The unrest, tied to longstanding ethnic tensions, has claimed over 250 lives since May, primarily involving clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

