Amit Shah's Swift Action for Peace in Manipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took decisive action on Sunday by reviewing the ongoing security challenges in Manipur, urging top officials to implement comprehensive measures to restore calm in the troubled Northeastern state, according to sources.

Shah convened an emergency meeting with security officials immediately upon his return from Maharashtra, where he had annulled his scheduled election rallies to address the dire situation in Manipur.

The urgent need for resolution arose as Manipur grapples with persistent ethnic conflicts that have escalated since May last year, recently exacerbated by violent protests spurred by the discovery of bodies belonging to women and children.

(With inputs from agencies.)