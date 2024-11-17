Left Menu

Amit Shah's Swift Action for Peace in Manipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security situation in Manipur, urging top officials to ensure peace. This follows ethnic strife and protests. Shah canceled election rallies in Maharashtra to address Manipur's volatile conditions after recent violence involving women and children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 18:46 IST
Amit Shah's Swift Action for Peace in Manipur
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took decisive action on Sunday by reviewing the ongoing security challenges in Manipur, urging top officials to implement comprehensive measures to restore calm in the troubled Northeastern state, according to sources.

Shah convened an emergency meeting with security officials immediately upon his return from Maharashtra, where he had annulled his scheduled election rallies to address the dire situation in Manipur.

The urgent need for resolution arose as Manipur grapples with persistent ethnic conflicts that have escalated since May last year, recently exacerbated by violent protests spurred by the discovery of bodies belonging to women and children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024