Crackdown on Crime: Delhi Police Nabs Notorious Prince Tewatia Gang Members

Delhi Police have successfully arrested two key members of the notorious Prince Tewatia gang, known for its involvement in violent crimes such as armed robberies, extortion, and carjackings.

Sourabh, alias Ishu, was apprehended in Sangam Vihar. Police officials confirmed his involvement in a recent carjacking incident.

In a simultaneous operation, officers captured Aman, alias Yogi, in the Madangiri area. Yogi faced five different criminal charges, adding to the gang's criminal record.

