Pantry Car Workers Nabbed in Rs 35.76 Lakh Ganja Bust at Agartala Station

In a significant drug bust, two pantry car workers on the Deoghar Express were arrested at Agartala railway station for possessing ganja valued at Rs 35.76 lakh, as confirmed by the local police on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off regarding potential ganja smuggling, personnel from the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) executed a search of the train on Saturday night, an officer reported.

Officer in Charge, Tapas Das, revealed, "At around 6.30 pm, the team observed two pantry car workers transporting a pushcart towards the Deoghar Express. Upon inspection, ganja packets were discovered, resulting in the arrest of the two individuals, Ankul Kumar and Bittu Kumar, both from Bihar." An investigation has begun to identify other members of the smuggling ring.

(With inputs from agencies.)