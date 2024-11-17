Crackdown on Naxalites: Major Arrests and Explosives Seized in Chhattisgarh

Eight Naxalites have been arrested and a significant cache of explosives was confiscated from them in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, as confirmed by local police on Sunday.

The individuals were allegedly preparing to plant an improvised explosive device (IED) along the Usoor-Tekmetla route, intending to target security forces in the area. They were captured during an anti-Naxal operation conducted by the District Reserve Guard and the local police between the villages of Usoor and Tekmetla, according to an official statement.

The security forces seized three tiffin bombs, wires, and other materials from the suspects, identified as Joga Madvi and others. This comes amid intensified efforts by security personnel to dismantle the influence of Naxalites in the CPI (Maoist) strongholds. Recently, five Naxalites were killed in a separate operation in the Bastar region, escalating the year's toll to 197.

