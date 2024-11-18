Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Xi Jinping's Landmark Visit to Brazil

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Rio de Janeiro for the G20 summit, focusing on enhancing diplomatic and economic relations with Brazil. Xi aims to discuss development strategies and key international issues with Brazilian President Lula. China and Brazil are strengthening their ties, celebrating 50 years of relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 05:30 IST
Strengthening Ties: Xi Jinping's Landmark Visit to Brazil
Chinese President Xi Jinping touched down in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, ready to participate in the G20 summit. His agenda includes pivotal talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, as confirmed by Chinese state media on Monday.

In anticipation of these discussions, Xi expressed his eagerness to deepen bilateral relations, as the two leaders will converse about synchronizing Beijing and Brasilia's development strategies. International and regional affairs also form part of the agenda, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

Celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations, the visit underscores the growing economic ties between China and Brazil, facilitated by their BRICS alliance. China's trade with Brazil grew by 9.9% in the first 10 months of 2024, bolstering their status as vital economic partners.

