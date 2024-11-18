Philippines, US Cement Defense Ties with Intelligence Pact

In a notable development, the Philippines and the United States are set to sign a pivotal military intelligence-sharing agreement on Monday. The Philippines' defense ministry confirmed that this move is aimed at strengthening the longstanding security ties between the two countries.

The agreement, officially known as the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), is significant in allowing both nations to exchange sensitive military information securely. This step signifies a further deepening of cooperation under the defense treaty alliance that has existed for decades.

The GSOMIA underscores the commitment of both countries to enhance mutual military collaboration. This strategic pact highlights the evolving nature of their defense partnership in response to new challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)