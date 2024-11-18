Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: US and Philippines Sign Military Intelligence Pact

The Philippines and the United States are set to enhance their security partnership with the signing of a military intelligence-sharing agreement. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro will formalize the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) amid increasing regional tensions with China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 09:39 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 09:39 IST
Strengthening Ties: US and Philippines Sign Military Intelligence Pact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move to bolster their defense relationship, the Philippines and the United States will sign a military intelligence-sharing agreement on Monday. The signing, announced by Manila's defense ministry, marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing collaboration between the two defense treaty allies.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro will formalize the General Security of Military Information Agreement, known as GSOMIA. This pact facilitates secure military information exchange, further cementing the countries' alliance.

The alliance has strengthened under U.S. President Joe Biden and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Both nations aim to address security concerns, particularly China's conduct in the South China Sea and toward Taiwan. The longstanding mutual defense treaty, in place since 1951, serves as a cornerstone of the partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024