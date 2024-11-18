Strengthening Ties: US and Philippines Sign Military Intelligence Pact

In a significant move to bolster their defense relationship, the Philippines and the United States will sign a military intelligence-sharing agreement on Monday. The signing, announced by Manila's defense ministry, marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing collaboration between the two defense treaty allies.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro will formalize the General Security of Military Information Agreement, known as GSOMIA. This pact facilitates secure military information exchange, further cementing the countries' alliance.

The alliance has strengthened under U.S. President Joe Biden and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Both nations aim to address security concerns, particularly China's conduct in the South China Sea and toward Taiwan. The longstanding mutual defense treaty, in place since 1951, serves as a cornerstone of the partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)