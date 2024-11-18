Gadkari Rebuts Constitution Alteration Claims Ahead of Maharashtra Polls

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has rebuffed allegations from Congress that the BJP has plans to alter the Constitution. At a rally in Thane, Maharashtra, held ahead of the November 20 state assembly elections, Gadkari addressed these claims, citing historical actions taken by Congress during the 1975 Emergency as context.

Emphasizing the immutability of the Constitution's key elements, Gadkari stated, 'No one can alter the salient features of the Constitution.' He pointed out that it was Congress that amended the Constitution in 1975, changes that were later reversed by the Janata Party government. This statement was in response to accusations from Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, about the BJP's intentions.

Gadkari also highlighted the government's dedication to creating modern, effective infrastructure as India continues to urbanize rapidly. He urged the electorate to look beyond caste-based politics and focus on a forward-thinking vision, promising sustainable development and improved living standards.

