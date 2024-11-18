Left Menu

Cross-Border Tragedy: Unveiling a Smuggling Network

A trial in Minnesota exposes a smuggling network from India to Canada, led by Harshkumar Patel and Steve Shand. The operation targeted Indian families, promising entry into the US, tragically resulting in the death of Jagdish Patel and his family during a dangerous winter crossing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fergusfalls | Updated: 18-11-2024 10:59 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 10:59 IST
Cross-Border Tragedy: Unveiling a Smuggling Network

A trial set to begin Monday in Minnesota is shedding light on a cross-border smuggling network, allegedly orchestrated by Indian national Harshkumar Ramanlal Patel, 29, and Florida resident Steve Shand, 50. The duo is accused of facilitating the illegal entry of Indian families into the US, including one attempt that turned tragic.

Jagdish Patel, his wife, and two children were found dead in January 2022 near the US-Canada border, victims of the hazardous journey orchestrated by the network. The Patels, seeking a better life, succumbed to severe cold weather as they attempted an unauthorized crossing on foot.

Federal prosecutors allege that Patel and Shand organized the operation from India, obtaining Canadian student visas for clients and planning routes into the US through states like Minnesota. The network was part of a larger flow of illegal immigration, as highlighted by a Pew Research Center statistic showing over 725,000 undocumented Indians in the US by 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024