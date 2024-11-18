Tragic Ragging Incident in Gujarat: FIR Filed Against 15 Students

An FIR has been filed against 15 students from a medical college in Patan, Gujarat, following the tragic death of an 18-year-old student, Anil Methaniya. Authorities report that Methaniya was allegedly ragged by seniors, leading to this unfortunate incident.

The accused, all second-year MBBS students, reportedly subjected their juniors, including Methaniya, to prolonged mental and physical torture. The events allegedly took place in a hostel room, where the juniors were made to stand for several hours, among other demeaning activities.

The victim's declining health during the ordeal resulted in his collapse and subsequent death. Officials have suspended the accused from the college and its hostel as investigations continue, with charges including culpable homicide and wrongful confinement filed against them.

(With inputs from agencies.)