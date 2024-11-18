Terrorist Associate Arrested in Baramulla
Showkat Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir, was arrested by security forces on Janbazpora-Binner road in Baramulla. Bhat, who had been reported missing from his village last week, was found with an AK rifle and ammunition. Officials confirmed the arrest on Monday.
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have apprehended Showkat Ahmad Bhat, an associate linked to terrorism, in Baramulla district, officials announced on Monday.
Bhat, originally from Kulgam district in the southern part of Kashmir, was detained on the Janbazpora-Binner road. His arrest occurred on Sunday, according to officials.
Authorities discovered an AK rifle, a magazine, and several rounds of ammunition in Bhat's possession. Notably, he had gone missing the previous week from his home in Naganad village, D H Pora area of Kulgam.
