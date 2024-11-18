Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Sumy: Missile Attack Devastates Ukrainian City

A Russian missile strike on Sumy, Ukraine, resulted in 11 deaths, including two children. Eighty-nine were injured, and significant infrastructure damage occurred. This attack followed earlier missile strikes across Ukraine, which left parts of the country without power and heightened the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 12:52 IST
Russian drone and missile attack Image Credit:

In a devastating development, a Russian missile strike on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy claimed the lives of 11 people, including two children. The attack left 89 individuals injured and caused significant damage to vital infrastructure.

This tragic event occurred amid ongoing Russian aggression, as Ukraine faced a wave of missile and drone attacks that targeted the nation's power grid. The relentless offensive left parts of Ukraine without power, further intensifying the humanitarian and infrastructural crisis.

Ukrainian officials, including Volodymyr Artyukh, head of Sumy's military administration, condemned the assault and highlighted the extensive damage, which included 90 apartments and educational institutions. Emergency responders continue their efforts in the city as the international community closely monitors the escalating situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

