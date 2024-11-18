Tragedy Strikes Sumy: Missile Attack Devastates Ukrainian City

In a devastating development, a Russian missile strike on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy claimed the lives of 11 people, including two children. The attack left 89 individuals injured and caused significant damage to vital infrastructure.

This tragic event occurred amid ongoing Russian aggression, as Ukraine faced a wave of missile and drone attacks that targeted the nation's power grid. The relentless offensive left parts of Ukraine without power, further intensifying the humanitarian and infrastructural crisis.

Ukrainian officials, including Volodymyr Artyukh, head of Sumy's military administration, condemned the assault and highlighted the extensive damage, which included 90 apartments and educational institutions. Emergency responders continue their efforts in the city as the international community closely monitors the escalating situation.

