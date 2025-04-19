Inferno Engulfs Godowns in Navi Mumbai, No Casualties Reported

A significant fire broke out in Navi Mumbai's Dahisar area during the early hours of Saturday, impacting a cluster of godowns. Fortunately, the incident resulted in no injuries, according to a civic official.

The blaze ignited at approximately 1:30 am, ultimately consuming 25 to 30 godowns in Thakurpada near the Irani Masjid, as detailed by Yasin Tadvi, head of Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell.

"Materials stored within the godowns, such as tar, plastic drums, compressors, and flammable scrap, fueled the flames before it was extinguished at 10:30 am following a 9-hour operation. Thankfully, no injuries were reported," Tadvi stated. Multiple fire brigade units from Thane, Koparkhairane, CBD Belapur, Kalamboli, Nerul, and Vashi were dispatched to manage the blaze. A Navi Mumbai fire brigade official noted that cooling operations have commenced to prevent the fire from reigniting, with an ongoing investigation into the cause.

