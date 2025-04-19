Left Menu

Inferno Engulfs Godowns in Navi Mumbai, No Casualties Reported

A major fire erupted in godowns in Navi Mumbai's Dahisar area early Saturday morning, damaging 25 to 30 storage units but causing no injuries. The fire was extinguished after a lengthy 9-hour battle, with several fire brigade units involved. Cooling operations are underway to prevent reignition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 19-04-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 13:55 IST
Inferno Engulfs Godowns in Navi Mumbai, No Casualties Reported
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant fire broke out in Navi Mumbai's Dahisar area during the early hours of Saturday, impacting a cluster of godowns. Fortunately, the incident resulted in no injuries, according to a civic official.

The blaze ignited at approximately 1:30 am, ultimately consuming 25 to 30 godowns in Thakurpada near the Irani Masjid, as detailed by Yasin Tadvi, head of Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell.

"Materials stored within the godowns, such as tar, plastic drums, compressors, and flammable scrap, fueled the flames before it was extinguished at 10:30 am following a 9-hour operation. Thankfully, no injuries were reported," Tadvi stated. Multiple fire brigade units from Thane, Koparkhairane, CBD Belapur, Kalamboli, Nerul, and Vashi were dispatched to manage the blaze. A Navi Mumbai fire brigade official noted that cooling operations have commenced to prevent the fire from reigniting, with an ongoing investigation into the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025