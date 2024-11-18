Left Menu

Brazen Heist at Windsor Castle: Thieves Nab Vehicles

Two masked men broke into the Windsor Castle estate and stole two vehicles. The incident occurred last month while Prince William and his family were believed to be present. The suspects used a stolen truck for the heist, and the investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 18-11-2024 14:04 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 13:38 IST
Brazen Heist at Windsor Castle: Thieves Nab Vehicles
King Charles Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Last month, two masked individuals infiltrated Britain's royal Windsor Castle estate, making off with two vehicles from a barn, as reported by The Sun newspaper. At the time, King Charles and Camilla were absent, but Prince William and his family were reportedly at Adelaide Cottage, within the estate.

The burglars employed a stolen truck to breach a security gate during the night, then scaled a six-foot fence, according to the report. Local law enforcement disclosed that officers responded to a burglary report on Crown Estate land in Windsor, west London, just before midnight on October 13.

"The offenders accessed a farm building and escaped with a black Isuzu pick-up and a red quad bike, heading towards the Old Windsor/Datchet area," Thames Valley Police confirmed. "No arrests have been made, and the investigation is continuing." Windsor Castle experienced a security breach previously in 2021 when a man with a crossbow was detained, who allegedly intended harm to Queen Elizabeth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024