Brazen Heist at Windsor Castle: Thieves Nab Vehicles

Last month, two masked individuals infiltrated Britain's royal Windsor Castle estate, making off with two vehicles from a barn, as reported by The Sun newspaper. At the time, King Charles and Camilla were absent, but Prince William and his family were reportedly at Adelaide Cottage, within the estate.

The burglars employed a stolen truck to breach a security gate during the night, then scaled a six-foot fence, according to the report. Local law enforcement disclosed that officers responded to a burglary report on Crown Estate land in Windsor, west London, just before midnight on October 13.

"The offenders accessed a farm building and escaped with a black Isuzu pick-up and a red quad bike, heading towards the Old Windsor/Datchet area," Thames Valley Police confirmed. "No arrests have been made, and the investigation is continuing." Windsor Castle experienced a security breach previously in 2021 when a man with a crossbow was detained, who allegedly intended harm to Queen Elizabeth.

(With inputs from agencies.)