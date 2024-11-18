Manipur's Unrest: NIA Takes Charge in a Climate of Violence
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over three cases of violence in Manipur, originally filed by local police. These cases involve murder, attacks on security posts, and burning of properties amid ongoing ethnic strife between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. Over 220 people have died since May.
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has stepped in to investigate three recent cases of violence in the conflict-ridden state of Manipur. According to official sources, the cases had initially been filed by Manipur Police before being transferred to the NIA on November 13. Investigations have already commenced.
The incidents under investigation include the murder of a woman by armed militants in Jiribam, an attack on a CRPF post, and the burning of houses and killing of civilians in Borobekra, according to sources. The ethnic tensions in Manipur have been escalating since May of last year, following the murder of women and children.
Recent unrest has resulted in mobs setting fire to the homes of three BJP legislators and an attempt was made to target the residence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The Indian Union home ministry has urged security forces in Manipur to restore peace as tensions continue between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, claiming over 220 lives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Threat Message Sparks Security Concerns for CM Adityanath
Sanjay Raut Criticizes Security Boost for Devendra Fadnavis
BJP will ensure security of Jharkhand's 'Mati, Beti, Roti' which are under grave threat under current regime: Amit Shah in Ranchi.
Congress Slams Central Government Over Jammu and Kashmir Security Failures
Congress Criticizes Central Government Over Jammu and Kashmir Security Lapses