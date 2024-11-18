Manipur's Unrest: NIA Takes Charge in a Climate of Violence

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has stepped in to investigate three recent cases of violence in the conflict-ridden state of Manipur. According to official sources, the cases had initially been filed by Manipur Police before being transferred to the NIA on November 13. Investigations have already commenced.

The incidents under investigation include the murder of a woman by armed militants in Jiribam, an attack on a CRPF post, and the burning of houses and killing of civilians in Borobekra, according to sources. The ethnic tensions in Manipur have been escalating since May of last year, following the murder of women and children.

Recent unrest has resulted in mobs setting fire to the homes of three BJP legislators and an attempt was made to target the residence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The Indian Union home ministry has urged security forces in Manipur to restore peace as tensions continue between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, claiming over 220 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)