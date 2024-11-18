Opposition Leader Challenges Demolition: Urges Compassionate Alternatives for Displaced in Tripura
Jitendra Chowdhury, Tripura's Leader of Opposition, implores CM Manik Saha to halt demolitions in Golchakkar, West Tripura, which left 100 families homeless. In his plea, Chowdhury calls the operation 'unjustified' and requests immediate shelter and compensation for displaced residents facing harsh conditions.
- Country:
- India
In a significant appeal to Chief Minister Manik Saha, Jitendra Chowdhury, Leader of Opposition in Tripura Assembly, has called for an immediate halt to the demolition drive targeting 'illegal occupants' in West Tripura's Golchakkar area.
The Agartala Municipal Corporation, collaborating with local authorities, demolished approximately 100 homes on government land on November 14 to facilitate an alternative national highway, rendering many families homeless.
Chowdhury, citing the 'unjustified' nature of the operation, argued for immediate shelter and compensation for the affected, emphasizing their long-standing residence in the area. Meanwhile, AMC Mayor Dipak Majumder defended the action, asserting that adequate notice and compensation measures were in place.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh Boosts Wild Animal Attack Compensation
Supreme Court Orders Compensation for Illegal House Demolition
Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation
Supreme Court Criticizes UP for Illegal Home Demolitions, Orders Compensation
Karnataka Government Halts Eviction Notices Over Waqf Land Dispute