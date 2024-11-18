Left Menu

Opposition Leader Challenges Demolition: Urges Compassionate Alternatives for Displaced in Tripura

Jitendra Chowdhury, Tripura's Leader of Opposition, implores CM Manik Saha to halt demolitions in Golchakkar, West Tripura, which left 100 families homeless. In his plea, Chowdhury calls the operation 'unjustified' and requests immediate shelter and compensation for displaced residents facing harsh conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 18-11-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 14:08 IST
Opposition Leader Challenges Demolition: Urges Compassionate Alternatives for Displaced in Tripura
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant appeal to Chief Minister Manik Saha, Jitendra Chowdhury, Leader of Opposition in Tripura Assembly, has called for an immediate halt to the demolition drive targeting 'illegal occupants' in West Tripura's Golchakkar area.

The Agartala Municipal Corporation, collaborating with local authorities, demolished approximately 100 homes on government land on November 14 to facilitate an alternative national highway, rendering many families homeless.

Chowdhury, citing the 'unjustified' nature of the operation, argued for immediate shelter and compensation for the affected, emphasizing their long-standing residence in the area. Meanwhile, AMC Mayor Dipak Majumder defended the action, asserting that adequate notice and compensation measures were in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024