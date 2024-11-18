Opposition Leader Challenges Demolition: Urges Compassionate Alternatives for Displaced in Tripura

In a significant appeal to Chief Minister Manik Saha, Jitendra Chowdhury, Leader of Opposition in Tripura Assembly, has called for an immediate halt to the demolition drive targeting 'illegal occupants' in West Tripura's Golchakkar area.

The Agartala Municipal Corporation, collaborating with local authorities, demolished approximately 100 homes on government land on November 14 to facilitate an alternative national highway, rendering many families homeless.

Chowdhury, citing the 'unjustified' nature of the operation, argued for immediate shelter and compensation for the affected, emphasizing their long-standing residence in the area. Meanwhile, AMC Mayor Dipak Majumder defended the action, asserting that adequate notice and compensation measures were in place.

