U.S. Decision Intensifies Military Support for Ukraine

In a pivotal move, the United States has amplified its military assistance to Ukraine, allowing the war-torn nation to use American-made weapons for striking deep into Russian territory. This decision, announced over the weekend by U.S. officials, marks a significant intensification, though not a strategic shift, according to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Speaking in Brussels ahead of an EU foreign ministers' meeting, Baerbock highlighted that the U.S. decision comes as a critical support at a crucial time. She underscored that it builds upon previous aid efforts by Western allies and is crucial for Ukraine’s ongoing defense.

The European Union, meanwhile, prepares to impose new sanctions against Iran and considers its strategy concerning Chinese drone support, further signaling a firm stance against supporters of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

(With inputs from agencies.)