Farmers Gear Up for December 6 March to Delhi: Demand for MSP Legal Guarantee and More
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha announced a farmers' march towards Delhi on December 6. The protest, ongoing since February, seeks a legal guarantee for MSP, farm debt waivers, pensions, and other demands. Farmers criticize the government for lack of dialogue.
- Country:
- India
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha declared plans for a significant farmers' march towards Delhi, set for December 6. The announcement follows months of protest at the Punjab-Haryana border, initially halted by security forces since February 13.
Farmer leaders, including Sarwan Singh Pandher, expressed frustration over the government's inaction, after nine months without discussion. This move towards the national capital marks the next step in their long-standing battle for agricultural reforms.
Key demands include a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Prices, farm debt waivers, and pensions for laborers. Additional calls involve redress for the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri incident and compensation for lives lost in previous agitations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- farmers
- Delhi
- MSP
- protest
- Kisan Morcha
- agriculture
- demands
- government
- border
- agitation
ALSO READ
Congress Demands BJP Accountability on Jharkhand Coal Royalties
Impending Trade Turmoil: Tariff Tensions Threaten U.S. Agriculture
India Demands Action After Attack on Hindu Temple in Canada
BJP demands reappointment of civil defence volunteers, stages protest near CM's residence
Threats and Demands: Bollywood Star Salman Khan Faces New Summons