Major Seizure in Maharashtra Polls Campaign
Authorities in Maharashtra's Palghar district seized Rs 22 crore worth of cash, liquor, and other items during assembly election campaigning. The polling, involving 2.29 million voters and 53 candidates, concludes on November 20. Security measures include 2,782 police, 2,041 home guards, and special attention to critical booths.
In an extensive campaign sweep, authorities in Palghar district have seized cash, liquor, and other materials worth Rs 22 crore as part of the Maharashtra assembly elections, according to an official statement on Monday. This impressive haul includes Rs 16.14 crore in cash, liquor valued at Rs 2.46 crore, drugs worth Rs 26.82 lakh, along with laptops, sarees, and cookers, revealed Palghar collector and election officer Govind Bodke.
The campaigning, which culminates on November 20 at 5 PM, sees 2,292,066 voters eligible in six assembly constituencies in Palghar, with 53 candidates. Of the electorate, 1,187,589 are male voters, 1,104,246 female, and 231 transgender persons. Two of 2,274 polling stations are deemed critical, with special measures at seven booths run by tribal and fishermen community members, according to Bodke.
To ensure a seamless and secure election, the district administration has deployed 2,782 police personnel, 2,041 home guards, and eight companies from CISF and SRPF. So far, 3,870 postal votes have been received, and 326 service voters have specific arrangements for voting, added the district collector.
